CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 21,702 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. 4,651,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,263,086. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

