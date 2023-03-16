CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Short Interest Down 11.6% in February

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the February 13th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFIV remained flat at $10.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.01.
Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 492,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $345,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,283,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.
CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile
CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.
