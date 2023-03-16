Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU) Financial Analysis

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cepton and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 2 2 0 2.50 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cepton presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 594.44%. Given Cepton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cepton is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 $0.24 2.25 Spruce Power $15.60 million 6.92 $28.79 million ($0.46) -1.63

This table compares Cepton and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spruce Power has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cepton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cepton has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -139.24% Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Cepton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cepton beats Spruce Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Spruce Power

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

