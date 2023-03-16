Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Update

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 13th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of CCS stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.60. 92,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.73. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,298 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Century Communities by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Century Communities by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

