Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

CCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCS opened at $57.73 on Thursday. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.79%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after buying an additional 281,249 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 220,298 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

