Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNTY. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos Price Performance

CNTY stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 211,438 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 10.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,630,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 147,969 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 16.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 887,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 124,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 362,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.