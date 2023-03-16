Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNTY. TheStreet cut shares of Century Casinos from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday.
Century Casinos Price Performance
CNTY stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $220.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 2.57.
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
