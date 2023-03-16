Centric Wealth Management Sells 3,309 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centric Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

