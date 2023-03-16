Centric Wealth Management Has $3.01 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Atkore makes up about 1.5% of Centric Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Atkore worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Atkore by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Atkore by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATKR. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $358,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore stock opened at $131.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.16 and its 200 day moving average is $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

