Centric Wealth Management Buys Shares of 27,559 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of VGK opened at $57.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

