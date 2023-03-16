Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.81

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.81 and traded as high as $23.00. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 56,426 shares.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $254.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
