Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.81

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCYGet Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.81 and traded as high as $23.00. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 56,426 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $254.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

