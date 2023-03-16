Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Short Interest Update

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Central Pattana Public Price Performance
Shares of Central Pattana Public stock remained flat at C$2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00. Central Pattana Public has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$2.30.
About Central Pattana Public
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Pattana Public (CPNNF)
