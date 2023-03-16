Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Short Interest Update

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Price Performance

Shares of Central Pattana Public stock remained flat at C$2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.00. Central Pattana Public has a 12 month low of C$2.25 and a 12 month high of C$2.30.

About Central Pattana Public

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

