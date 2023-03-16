Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.16

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.16 and traded as high as C$8.70. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$8.65, with a volume of 778,431 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

