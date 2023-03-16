Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James boosted their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Cemtrex Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of CETX stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.
