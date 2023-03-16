Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Short Interest Update

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 13th total of 9,090,000 shares. Currently, 21.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Celsius by 43.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $250,000. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 373,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,795 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 585.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. Celsius has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

