Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLDX opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $48.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

