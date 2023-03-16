Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CLDX opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $48.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
