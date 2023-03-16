CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $61.64

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.64 and traded as high as C$63.90. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$63.90, with a volume of 279 shares traded.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$740.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.63.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

