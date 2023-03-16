Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0355

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $384.61 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00406635 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,855.65 or 0.27485831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,571,596,156 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,402,716 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,569,993,315 with 10,827,902,680 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03499387 USD and is down -7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,849,363.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

