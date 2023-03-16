Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the February 13th total of 330,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

CSV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. 119,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,070. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.69 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other Carriage Services news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $26,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,587.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,587.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $27,745.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,652 shares of company stock valued at $44,908. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.