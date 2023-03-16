Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 801,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 128,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,381. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a negative net margin of 10,033.16%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

