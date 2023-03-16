Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.98

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.98 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15.70 ($0.19). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 85,252 shares.

Carclo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.99. The stock has a market cap of £11.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,537.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Carclo

In other news, insider Joe Oatley acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £13,000 ($15,844.00). 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, Aerospace, and Central. The company offers fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, diagnostics, and electronic products.

