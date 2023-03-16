Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,961,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 2,318,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.8 days.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 8.1 %

OTCMKTS:CSCCF traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,833. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.44. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.47.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

