Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 87,537 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 706.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,537 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $118.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.