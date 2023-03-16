Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,296 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $27,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,019,000 after buying an additional 426,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,975,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,471,000 after buying an additional 2,094,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after buying an additional 1,442,162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

