Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,585,693,000 after acquiring an additional 998,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after purchasing an additional 367,153 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,576,829,000 after purchasing an additional 143,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $465.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $484.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $434.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.