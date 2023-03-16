Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,511 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 127,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 176,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

BAC stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

