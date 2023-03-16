Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Stock Price Up 19.4%

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 19.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

