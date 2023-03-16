Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of CGIX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,482. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
