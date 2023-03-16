Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CP. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.
Shares of NYSE CP traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. 1,935,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
