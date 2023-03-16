Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 5.6 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

