Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Down 8.2% in February

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,726,500 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 1,881,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 352.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDPYF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CDPYF traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

