Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Camtek Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CAMT stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46.
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
