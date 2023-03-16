Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.7% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 71,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

