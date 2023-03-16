Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.77.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,551,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,313. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

