Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Cadre Stock Performance

NYSE CDRE traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.95. 278,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32. Cadre has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $707.40 million, a P/E ratio of 236.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $530,573.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,761,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,494,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $530,573.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,761,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,494,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $101,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,431.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,739 shares of company stock worth $638,849. Corporate insiders own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cadre by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadre by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cadre by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cadre by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Stories

