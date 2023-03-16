Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

CADE has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.11.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,567. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.