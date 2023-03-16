BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

BRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 114,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,284. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $25.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould purchased 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,154,044.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,536 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares in the company, valued at $63,154,044.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,869 shares in the company, valued at $64,484,562.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

