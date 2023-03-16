Brokerages Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Target Price at $95.00

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Verbund from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OEZVY opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

