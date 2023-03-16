Brokerages Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) PT at $41.50

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CTS opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. CTS has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.60%.
CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.
