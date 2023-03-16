Brokerages Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) PT at $41.50

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

CTS Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CTS by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CTS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in CTS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTS opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. CTS has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

