Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 322,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,002. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $371.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

About Brilliant Earth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 211,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 43,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,230,000. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

