Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 394,896 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $157,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Bright Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of BHG stock remained flat at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,875. The stock has a market cap of $228.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group
About Bright Health Group
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.
Recommended Stories
