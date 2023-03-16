Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 394,896 Shares

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 394,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $157,958.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,127.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHG stock remained flat at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,875. The stock has a market cap of $228.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

About Bright Health Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bright Health Group by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.