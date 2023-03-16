BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Update

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

Shares of LND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,053. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

