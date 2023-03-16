Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 109,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,475. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.29.

