BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Short Interest Up 11.7% in February

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,907,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 18,716,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 142.4 days.
BrainChip Stock Down 0.9 %
BRCHF traded down 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.32. The company had a trading volume of 66,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,036. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.49. BrainChip has a 1 year low of 0.31 and a 1 year high of 0.94.
