Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Update

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the February 13th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 914,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,295. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

