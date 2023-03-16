Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Boxed Stock Performance
NYSE:BOXD opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Boxed has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxed
About Boxed
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.