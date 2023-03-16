Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 13th total of 5,730,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Boxed Stock Performance

NYSE:BOXD opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Boxed has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Boxed to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxed

About Boxed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOXD. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Boxed by 3,629.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

