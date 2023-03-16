Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,415.73 on Thursday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,421.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,074.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,085 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

