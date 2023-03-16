Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.16. 24,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $154.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.