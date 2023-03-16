Boltwood Capital Management Sells 44 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.06. 130,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

