Boltwood Capital Management Sells 172 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.28. The stock had a trading volume of 720,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,167. The company has a market capitalization of $271.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

