Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $64.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,215. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.