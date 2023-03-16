Boltwood Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $337,686,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
